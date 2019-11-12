UrduPoint.com
Djorkaeff And FIFA 'invited' To Myanmar By Aung San Suu Kyi

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 11:41 PM

The director of the FIFA Foundation, Youri Djorkaeff, will visit Myanmar in the near future at the invitation of de facto head Aung San Suu Kyi, he told AFP on Tuesday

Lausanne, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2019 ) :The director of the FIFA Foundation, Youri Djorkaeff, will visit Myanmar in the near future at the invitation of de facto head Aung San Suu Kyi, he told AFP on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, the ASEAN group of Southeast Asian countries and FIFA signed a memorandum of understanding "to leverage the role of football in social development in ASEAN".

Djorkaeff, a World Cup winner with France in 1998, said Suu Kyi was interested in programmes within the agreement such as "Football for school", which aims to teach children the values that can be learned from football.

FIFA said a number of ASEAN countries had expressed an interest in "putting (the memorandum of understanding) into place on a more concrete basis".

Myanmar has therefore "invited FIFA representatives to visit the country to continue discussions" at a date still to be arranged.

Suu Kyi has faced a barrage of criticism internationally over Myanmar's handling of Rohingya refugees driven out by army operations more than two years ago.

Myanmar does not recognise the Rohingya as citizens.

FIFA says it is the Foundation's mission to engage with countries anywhere in the world and particularly those encountering unrest.

