Djukanovic, Milatovic Advance To Second Round Of Presidential Elections In Montenegro

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 21, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Djukanovic, Milatovic Advance to Second Round of Presidential Elections in Montenegro

BELGRADE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st March, 2023) Montenegrin President Milo Djukanovic and former Economy Minister Jakov Milatovic are entering the second round of presidential elections in Montenegro, according to preliminary data from the State Election Commission (SEC).

Montenegro held the first round of presidential elections on Sunday.

Over 540,000 residents of the republic were eligible to cast their ballots. The turnout was 64.04%.

Seven candidates were competing for the presidential post. According to preliminary results published by the SEC on Monday evening, Djukanovic gained 35.37% of the vote and Milatovic 28.92%, so the incumbent president and the former economy minister are making it to the second round.

