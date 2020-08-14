Dmitriev Pledges to File Appeal Against Belarus Election Results in Supreme Court

Belarusian politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, told Sputnik on Friday that he did not accept the final official results of the election, would file a complaint to the Supreme Court and also seek a new vote

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, told Sputnik on Friday that he did not accept the final official results of the election, would file a complaint to the Supreme Court and also seek a new vote.

Earlier in the day, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said that Belarus' incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1 percent of the vote in the Sunday's presidential election, and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 10.

12 percent.

"We do not agree with the decision of the CEC and we will appeal it in the Supreme Court," Dmitriev told Sputnik after a CEC session, during which the election body studied his complaint against the results of the vote.

The politician stressed he would "seek a new election."

Dmitriev also called on Belarusians who do not recognize the results of the election to send to him messages, authorizing him to push for a new election on their behalf.