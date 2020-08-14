UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dmitriev Pledges To File Appeal Against Belarus Election Results In Supreme Court

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 06:27 PM

Dmitriev Pledges to File Appeal Against Belarus Election Results in Supreme Court

Belarusian politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, told Sputnik on Friday that he did not accept the final official results of the election, would file a complaint to the Supreme Court and also seek a new vote

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2020) Belarusian politician Andrey Dmitriev, who ran for presidency, told Sputnik on Friday that he did not accept the final official results of the election, would file a complaint to the Supreme Court and also seek a new vote.

Earlier in the day, the Central Election Commission (CEC) said that Belarus' incumbent President Alexander Lukashenko secured 80.1 percent of the vote in the Sunday's presidential election, and opposition leader Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 10.

12 percent.

"We do not agree with the decision of the CEC and we will appeal it in the Supreme Court," Dmitriev told Sputnik after a CEC session, during which the election body studied his complaint against the results of the vote.

The politician stressed he would "seek a new election."

Dmitriev also called on Belarusians who do not recognize the results of the election to send to him messages, authorizing him to push for a new election on their behalf.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Belarus Sunday Opposition

Recent Stories

HRW demands impartial inquiry into killings of thr ..

17 minutes ago

Italy welcomes announcement of agreement to normal ..

29 minutes ago

PM says Pakistan’s economy is heading in right d ..

34 minutes ago

EU welcomes bilateral relations between UAE and Is ..

59 minutes ago

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace praises US- ..

1 hour ago

UAE-Israel normalisation of ties will bring broade ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.