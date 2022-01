The Kremlin on Thursday denounced US President Joe Biden for saying a "disaster" awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine, stressing that it destabilised an already tense situation

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Kremlin on Thursday denounced US President Joe Biden for saying a "disaster" awaited Russia if it attacked Ukraine, stressing that it destabilised an already tense situation.

Statements like that, said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, "can facilitate the destabilisation of the situation."