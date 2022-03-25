UrduPoint.com

Dmitry Peskov Says NATO Eastern Flank's Strengthening Started Before Official Announcement

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 04:19 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) The strengthening of the eastern flank of NATO was launched before the relevant decision was announced, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday, adding that President Vladimir Putin instructed Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu to submit proposals on measures to strengthen the country's western flank.

NATO leaders have agreed to increase defense spending and strengthen the eastern flank, according to a statement adopted after the Thursday summit.

"Even before the decision was made to strengthen the eastern flank of NATO, de facto, this strengthening was already carried out ... We have an active instruction in this regard ... Putin, which he gave Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who should work out and submit proposals to the supreme commander-in-chief on measures to strengthen our western flank," Peskov told reporters.

