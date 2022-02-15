UrduPoint.com

Dmitry Peskov Says No Decision On Recognition Of LPR, DRP In Parliament Yet

Faizan Hashmi Published February 15, 2022 | 04:12 PM

Dmitry Peskov Says No Decision on Recognition of LPR, DRP in Parliament Yet

There is no decision on recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the parliament's lower house (the State Duma) is still discussing the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) There is no decision on recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the parliament's lower house (the State Duma) is still discussing the issue.

"Of course, I would not like to get ahead of myself, while, as far as I understand, no decisions have been made in the (State) Duma ... Indeed ... our people are very sensitive to everything that is happening in the Donbas. Of course, everyone is worried for those people who live in the Donbas amid ... current tensions," Peskov told reporters.

Related Topics

Parliament

Recent Stories

Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constru ..

Kremlin Hopes Scholz-Putin Meeting Will Be Constructive

2 minutes ago
 ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday

ChiNext Index closes higher Tuesday

2 minutes ago
 UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine Friday ..

UK Foreign Secretary Truss to Visit Ukraine Friday - Top Ukrainian Diplomat

2 minutes ago
 Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refus ..

Kremlin Spokesman Confirms German Chancellor Refused to Take Russian COVID-19 Te ..

9 minutes ago
 Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolut ..

Russian Lawmakers Vote in Favor of Sending Resolution on LPR, DPR Recognition to ..

9 minutes ago
 Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Cont ..

Russia Conducts Drills on Its Territory, Will Continue to Hold Them - Kremlin

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>