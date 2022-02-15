Dmitry Peskov Says No Decision on Recognition of LPR, DRP in Parliament Yet

There is no decision on recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the parliament's lower house (the State Duma) is still discussing the issue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2022) There is no decision on recognition of the self-proclaimed republics of Donbas yet, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that the parliament's lower house (the State Duma) is still discussing the issue.

"Of course, I would not like to get ahead of myself, while, as far as I understand, no decisions have been made in the (State) Duma ... Indeed ... our people are very sensitive to everything that is happening in the Donbas. Of course, everyone is worried for those people who live in the Donbas amid ... current tensions," Peskov told reporters.