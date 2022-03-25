UrduPoint.com

Dmitry Peskov Says Premature To Talk About Security Guarantees Negotiations, Reality Changed

Muhammad Irfan Published March 25, 2022 | 04:19 PM

It is premature to talk about the future of negotiations on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, the reality has changed, and a serious reassessment is needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th March, 2022) It is premature to talk about the future of negotiations on security guarantees between Russia and the United States, the reality has changed, and a serious reassessment is needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Friday.

"The reality has changed dramatically, it will require new approaches. So far, it is difficult to talk about any prospects and, probably, it is hardly possible. A serious reassessment is required," Peskov told reporters, commenting on US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan's remark that he expects such negotiations to resume.

