Dmitry Zhirnov Appointed As Russian Ambassador To Afghanistan - Presidential Decree
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 10:29 PM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Zhirnov as the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.
"To appoint Dmitry Alexandrovich Zhirnov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the document says.