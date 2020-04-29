Dmitry Zhirnov Appointed as Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan - Presidential Decree

Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Zhirnov as the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to a decree published on the legal information portal

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Russian President Vladimir Putin has appointed Dmitry Zhirnov as the Russian Ambassador to Afghanistan, according to a decree published on the legal information portal.

"To appoint Dmitry Alexandrovich Zhirnov as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Russian Federation to the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan," the document says.