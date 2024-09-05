Dmytro Kuleba: The Face Of Ukraine's Wartime Diplomacy
Muhammad Irfan Published September 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) Dmytro Kuleba -- whose resignation as Ukraine's top diplomat was approved on Thursday -- tirelessly toured the world pleading for more military support and for Kyiv to be given the green light to strike targets deep inside Russia.
The 43-year-old -- Ukraine's youngest ever foreign minister when President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed him in 2020 -- is the best-known figure to exit in a major government reshuffle.
The son of an ambassador, the bespectacled career diplomat is one of the most talented public speakers in Ukrainian politics.
Kuleba became a familiar face in the West after the Russian invasion of Ukraine in 2022, garnering support for his country and appealing for weapons.
"We know how to win. And will win," he told "The Late Show" on US television in 2022, to thunderous applause from the studio audience.
But, like Zelensky, he also grew visibly frustrated by Western fatigue and slow weapons deliveries as the conflict dragged on.
"When Ukraine has everything it needs, we do not lack courage and military skill to advance and win," he told CNN this week, referring to Kyiv's surprise incursion into Russia's Kursk region this summer.
Kuleba was not present when Ukraine's parliament approved his resignation on Thursday.
Sources told AFP that Zelensky's entourage had increasingly been unhappy with Kuleba and wanted to exert greater control over the foreign ministry.
He will be replaced by Andriy Sybiga, a former presidential office staffer.
