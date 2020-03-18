DNC Urges States to Mail Ballots, Avoid Rescheduling Primaries Amid Virus Crisis - Chair

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) The Democratic National Committee (DNC) urges states to switch to mail-in ballots amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic instead of rescheduling dates, chairman Tom Perez said in a statement.

"The DNC is urging the remaining Primary states to use a variety of other critical mechanisms that will make voting easier and safer for voters and election officials alike," Perez said on Tuesday. "The simplest tool is vote by mail, which is already in use in a number of states and should be made available to all registered voters."

Perez also said in-person voting polls should expand the days and hours of early voting in order to reduce lines.

The DNC will continue to monitor the situation and work with states on their delegate selection plans, Perez said.

The states of Louisiana, Georgia, Ohio, Kentucky and Puerto Rico have all postponed their primaries from their originally scheduled dates.

The state of Arizona, Florida and Illinois have decided to go forward with their primaries on Tuesday despite the outbreak.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 virus has infected more than 195,000 people around the world in over 150 countries and killed more than 7,800.