Dnipro River to Return to Normal Level Below Kakhovka Dam by June 16 - Regional Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2023) The Dnipro river will return to its normal bed downstream the damaged Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) by June 16, according to preliminary estimates, Vladimir Saldo, the acting head of the Russia-controlled part of Kherson Region, said on Saturday.

"According to preliminary calculations of PJSC RusHydro, the Dnipro will enter its usual bed downstream the Kakhovka HPP by June 16," Saldo said on Telegram.

He also noted that the water level in the city of Nova Kakhovka had dropped by three meters (about 10 feet) overnight and now stood at seven meters. The local authorities started pumping water and remove garbage from the streets, he added.

As of morning of June 10, over 6,000 people were evacuated from the flooded territories.

The upper part of the Kakhovka power plant on the Dnipro River was damaged overnight from Monday to Tuesday. It was not destroyed completely but its crumbling caused an uncontrollable outflow of water to towns downstream. Moscow and Kiev have blamed each other for the dam's destruction. Authorities in some of the affected areas have started evacuating the population.

The Nova Kakhovka dam is the sixth and last stage of the cascade of Dnipro hydroelectric power plants located 5 kilometers from the city of Nova Kakhovka in the Kherson Region, which became part of Russia through a referendum in September 2022.