DNR Leadership Bans Mass Events, Citizens' Access to State Bodies Due to COVID-19

DONETSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2020) The leadership of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) has issued a new order temporarily banning mass events and citizens' access to state bodies and enterprises amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, according to a statement issued on Saturday.

The new changes were implemented as part of an amendment made by Denis Pushilin, the leader of the DNR, to the republic's decree of March 14 that introduced a regime of high alert in connection with the global pandemic.

"According to the changes, the document is supplemented with a subparagraph that prohibits the personal reception of citizens in state bodies, enterprises, institutions, organizations, and the off-site reception of citizens in state bodies, local administrations, and to lawmakers of the People's Council," the statement read.

Additionally, mass gatherings of people have also been prohibited as parts of efforts to curb the spread of the disease, according to the statement.

The republic's coronavirus response center also said that restrictions have been put into place at universities in the DNR as the majority of students have switched to remote classes.

"At the moment, students have switched to distance learning," a member of the response center told reporters.

The response center added that it has the necessary experience and resources to manage localized outbreaks and prevent imported cases of the coronavirus disease.

Since the start of the outbreak, 3,284 cases of COVID-19 have been registered in the DNR by the republic's Ministry of Health. Over the past day, 73 new positive tests were confirmed by public health officials.