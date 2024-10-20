Open Menu

Dock Walkway Collapse Kills 7 In US State Of Georgia

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2024 | 01:40 PM

Dock walkway collapse kills 7 in US state of Georgia

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2024) A dock walkway collapse killed seven people in the southern US state of Georgia on Saturday, authorities said, as crowds gathered for a festival on an island.

At least 20 people were tossed into the waters off Sapelo Island and an unknown number were injured, Georgia's Department of Natural Resources said in a statement, reporting the seven deaths.

The collapse happened as the island hosted a festival celebrating its tiny Gullah-Geechee community, descendants of African people once enslaved on southern US plantations.

Isolated on islands scattered along the southeastern US coast, their ancestors relied on the land and sea. They created their own culture, fed by their African heritage, and even developed their own Creole language.

Georgia Department of Natural Resources said the incident was under investigation and did not offer possible causes of the collapse.

US Vice President Kamala Harris said local officials would be offered any Federal support needed by the community.

"Even in the face of this heartbreak, we will continue to celebrate and honor the history, culture, and resilience of the Gullah-Geechee community," said Harris in a statement.

Georgia Governor Brian Kemp said he was "heartbroken" by the tragedy.

"We ask that all Georgians join us in praying for those lost, for those still in harm's way, and for their families," he added on social media platform X.

Related Topics

Injured Governor Social Media Georgia All

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jal ..

Besant Hall announces to celebrate ‘Jashan-e-Jalil in recognition of literary ..

15 hours ago
 Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

Outsider Anmaat stars on British Champions Day

15 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League results

Football: English Premier League results

15 hours ago
 Tennis: Almaty ATP results

Tennis: Almaty ATP results

15 hours ago
Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Car ..

Girls athletes shine at Islamabad Girls Sports Carnival

15 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

15 hours ago
 LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business ..

LCCI President meets DC to discuss city's business issues

15 hours ago
 Winter vegetables must be cultivated during Octobe ..

Winter vegetables must be cultivated during October

15 hours ago
 Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachel ..

Sindh University to hold pre-entry test for bachelor’s degree admissions in 2n ..

15 hours ago
 Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pak ..

Al-Khidmat Foundation receives Human Rights of Pakistan Award

15 hours ago

More Stories From World