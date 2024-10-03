Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

(@FahadShabbir)

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dockers at Canada's second-largest port, in Montreal, ended a partial three-day strike as scheduled on Thursday, officials confirmed.

"The three-day strike is over," Isabelle Pelletier, spokeswoman for the Maritime Employers Association, told AFP. But there has been no movement on contract talks.

A spokeswoman for the port authority, Renee Larouche, said it would over the coming days seek "to ensure a return to normal (operations) as quickly as possible."

The work stoppage by 320 dockers at two Montreal terminals came as tens of thousands of US dockworkers this week also walked off the job at 36 ports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Montreal port authority, each day of the Montreal strike put Can$91 million (US$67 million) worth of economic activity at risk.

On Thursday it said that 11,500 container shipments had been blocked or delayed because of the strike, creating "supply chain backlogs, delivery delays and additional costs for businesses and consumers."

The port handles 40 percent of Canada's trade.

Transport Minister Anita Anand said this week that the port "is critical to our supply chains" and urged both sides to "return to the table and put in the work needed to get a deal done."

Their last meeting to negotiate a collective agreement was on September 26.

Michael Murray of the Port of Montreal Longshoremen's Union accused the employer of refusing "to come to the negotiating table to find solutions."