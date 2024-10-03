Open Menu

Dockers End Three-day Strike At Montreal Port

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 03, 2024 | 10:12 PM

Dockers end three-day strike at Montreal port

Dockers at Canada's second-largest port, in Montreal, ended a partial three-day strike as scheduled on Thursday, officials confirmed

Montreal, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2024) Dockers at Canada's second-largest port, in Montreal, ended a partial three-day strike as scheduled on Thursday, officials confirmed.

"The three-day strike is over," Isabelle Pelletier, spokeswoman for the Maritime Employers Association, told AFP. But there has been no movement on contract talks.

A spokeswoman for the port authority, Renee Larouche, said it would over the coming days seek "to ensure a return to normal (operations) as quickly as possible."

The work stoppage by 320 dockers at two Montreal terminals came as tens of thousands of US dockworkers this week also walked off the job at 36 ports on the East Coast and Gulf of Mexico.

According to the Montreal port authority, each day of the Montreal strike put Can$91 million (US$67 million) worth of economic activity at risk.

On Thursday it said that 11,500 container shipments had been blocked or delayed because of the strike, creating "supply chain backlogs, delivery delays and additional costs for businesses and consumers."

The port handles 40 percent of Canada's trade.

Transport Minister Anita Anand said this week that the port "is critical to our supply chains" and urged both sides to "return to the table and put in the work needed to get a deal done."

Their last meeting to negotiate a collective agreement was on September 26.

Michael Murray of the Port of Montreal Longshoremen's Union accused the employer of refusing "to come to the negotiating table to find solutions."

Related Topics

Canada Job Mexico September Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

Awareness session for LHWs, LH Supervisors held

4 minutes ago
 SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional er ..

SC’s decision a correction of 'constitutional error': Siddiqui

4 minutes ago
 May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPA ..

May-9 cases: LHC rejects bail petitions of two MPAs

4 minutes ago
 LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

LHC dismisses bail plea of Ijaz Ch in May-9 case

4 minutes ago
 NA body seeks complete details of contracts made w ..

NA body seeks complete details of contracts made with IPPs

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern acti ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi warns of stern action against protestors during M ..

7 minutes ago
President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award ..

President Zardari confers Nishan-e-Pakistan award on Malaysian PM

7 minutes ago
 Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses ..

Country Director WB meets Chairman FBR, discusses transformation plan

32 minutes ago
 National Consultation on strengthening response to ..

National Consultation on strengthening response to Gender Based Violence

3 minutes ago
 Governor KP for improving education system on prio ..

Governor KP for improving education system on priority

4 minutes ago
 LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, famil ..

LHC orders removal of names of Parvez Elahi, family from PCL

4 minutes ago
 KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights ..

KMC launches repair, illumination of streetlights alongside construction of road ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World