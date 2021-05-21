(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st May, 2021) Port workers in Italy's city of Ravenna have warned that they will not load weapons bound for Israel in order to not rekindle hostilities in the Gaza Strip, the ANSA news agency reported on Friday.

According to the media outlet, when the country's three biggest trade unions found out that a ship was en route to Italy to get containers with weapons before heading to Israel, dockers warned that they would go on strike and refuse to load "weapons, explosives or other materials of war that could fuel the conflict between Israel and Hamas."

On Thursday, Israel and the Hamas Islamist movement agreed to an Egypt-brokered ceasefire, after 11 days of rocket attacks and airstrikes that left 243 Palestinians and 12 Israelis dead.