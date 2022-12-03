UrduPoint.com

Docs Show Twitter Took 'Extraordinary Steps' To Bury Hunter Biden Laptop Story - Reporter

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 03, 2022 | 07:10 AM

Docs Show Twitter Took 'Extraordinary Steps' to Bury Hunter Biden Laptop Story - Reporter

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2022) Social media company Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress reporting regarding Hunter Biden's laptop ahead of the 2020 US Presidential Election, journalist Matt Taibbi disclosed in coordination with Twitter chief Elon Musk, citing internal documents.

"Twitter took extraordinary steps to suppress the story, removing links and posting warnings that it may be 'unsafe.' They even blocked its transmission via direct message, a tool hitherto reserved for extreme cases, e.g. child pornography," Taibbi said in one of several tweets on Friday.

Twitter received and honored requests from both Joe Biden's campaign team and then-US President Donald Trump's White House to review content on the platform, Taibbi said. However, Twitter maintained more channels with Democrats than Republicans, Taibbi said.

In October 2020, shortly before the 2020 US presidential election, US media began reporting on the contents of a laptop abandoned by Hunter Biden, which contained information about his foreign business dealings and images seeming to depict substance abuse and sexual activity.

Former White House spokeswoman Kaleigh McEnany was locked out of her Twitter account for sharing the story as the company suppressed it on the basis it may have been hacked materials, in violation of their policies.

Internal documents shared by Taibbi show Twitter employees discussing the story and the application of their hacked materials policy.

Taibbi, citing several sources, said the problem with the "hacked materials" ruling was that this normally required an official law enforcement finding, but such a finding never appears throughout what one executive describes as a "whirlwind" 24-hour mess.

Related Topics

Election Business Twitter White House Company Trump Elon Musk May October Democrats 2020 Media From

Recent Stories

PTI should wait for general elections to be held i ..

PTI should wait for general elections to be held in 2023: Ishaq Dar

7 hours ago
 Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack o ..

Acting Afghan FM phones Bilawal; condemns attack on Pak embassy; assures to brin ..

7 hours ago
 Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations ..

Zelenskyy Approves Ban of Religious Organizations Allegedly Promoting Russian In ..

7 hours ago
 Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to M ..

Price Cap Mechanism on Russian Oil 'Flexible' to Meet Coalition Goals - US State ..

7 hours ago
 Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Gra ..

Wheat Prices Declined in November as Result of Grain Deal Extension - FAO

7 hours ago
 Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Ca ..

Snowden Says He's in Russia Because White House Canceled His Passport to 'Trap' ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.