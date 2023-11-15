Doctor goes on trial in France over Rwanda genocide

(@FahadShabbir)

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Nov, 2023) A Rwandan doctor went on trial in France on Tuesday on charges of committing genocide and crimes against humanity during Rwanda's 1994 massacres, after a three-decade investigation by French authorities.

Sixty-eight-year-old Sosthene Munyemana appeared before the Assize Court in the French capital nearly 30 years after a complaint was filed against him in the southwestern French city of Bordeaux in 1995.

The former gynaecologist, accused of organising torture and killings during the genocide of Tutsis in Rwanda, took to the stand and expressed his "compassion" for the families of the genocide victims.

"This is the first time that I've had the opportunity to speak publicly since this affair began," he said, wearing a blue striped shirt and a grey jacket.

"It's also the moment to think of these families."

Munyemana, who denies the charges against him, faces life in prison if convicted.

The trial, scheduled to last five weeks, will be recorded for historical archives. Nearly 70 witnesses are expected to testify.

It is the sixth trial in France of an alleged participant in the massacres, in which around 800,000 people, most of them ethnic Tutsis, were slaughtered over 100 days by Hutu soldiers and extremist militias, according to UN figures.