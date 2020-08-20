Doctor in Siberian Hospital Is Not Sure Russian Opposition Figure Navalny Was Poisoned

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, who is currently in an intensive care unit of a Siberian hospital, was not necessarily poisoned, this is just one of the theories studied, deputy chief doctor of the hospital said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, when Navalny was on a flight from Siberia to Moscow, the plane he was traveling in had to make an emergency landing, as he suddenly felt bad. The opposition figure was hospitalized in the city of Omsk. His spokeswoman said he was in a coma.

"As of today, there is absolutely no certainty that poisoning is the reason behind his health condition," Anatoly Kalinichenko told reporters.

"Of course, intoxication is studied as one of the possible reasons behind the deterioration of the health condition. However, there are some other acute conditions that could lead to the same clinical performance. We are studying all the possible theories," the doctor added.

Kalinichenko added that he could not reveal details about diagnosis and treatment without the patient's consent.

"I cannot answer this question," the doctor said, asked whether Navalny's life was in danger.