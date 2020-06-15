Two separate attacks have taken place in Afghanistan's southern Kandahar province, leaving one person killed and two others injured, a police source told Sputnik on Monday

The first attack took place in the Minare village of Kandahar's Arghandab district and targeted a local police commander.

The commander and his son got injured.

In the second attack, which took place in the second district of Kandahar city, a doctor was killed.

It is not yet known who conducted the fatal attack, but family members say the doctor had no personal enemies.

Kandahar has recently seen an increase in attacks, which often target security and defense staff.