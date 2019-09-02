UrduPoint.com
Doctor Says 3 Russian Sailors Abducted By Pirates Near Cameroon Healthy - Source

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Mon 02nd September 2019 | 10:07 PM

Russian sailors from the Marmalaita ship, who were abducted by pirates off the coast of Cameroon last month, are regularly examined by a doctor and are alive and well, a source in the company they work for told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd September, 2019) Russian sailors from the Marmalaita ship, who were abducted by pirates off the coast of Cameroon last month, are regularly examined by a doctor and are alive and well, a source in the company they work for told Sputnik on Monday.

A multipurpose cargo vessel belonging to German company MarConsult Schiffahrt, the Marmalaita, which sails under the flag of Antigua and Barbuda, was attacked by pirates near Cameroon's Douala port on August 15. The pirates abducted eight out of the total 12 crew members, including three Russians � a first mate from St.

Petersburg, a captain from Vladivostok and a senior mechanic from Murmansk. The vessel itself was not seized and is still anchored in the port. Ransom negotiations started last week.

"Negotiations are ongoing ... Everyone is alive and well. They are regularly examined by a doctor," the source said, adding that the talks on ransom are progressing.

Sailors were previously given medicine, including for the prevention of malaria, as well as clothes.

