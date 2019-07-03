Doctors, Activists Expose Brutal Conditions at US Migrant Detention Centers

EL PASO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Asylum-seeking migrants including children detained by the United States at the southern border face inhumane conditions while in US custody and often get sick, doctors and activists working in Texas told Sputnik.

On Monday, a group of US lawmakers visited detention facilities on the US-Mexico border after reports emerged that Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) had failed to provide detainees with adequate food, water and sanitary supplies.

"Some of them [migrants] state that they are kept in cages," local El Paso Pediatrician Dr. Carlos Gutierrez told Sputnik on Tuesday. "The children, the mothers and the fathers sleeping on concrete cold floors. All of them [complain] about the glaring lights from the ceiling 24 hours a day. They all say it's freezing in there and they're given these aluminum foil blankets."

Gutierrez, who spoke after a press conference in El Paso, said on more than one occasion the migrant parents told him CBP personnel gave them burritos that had not been defrosted or regular top ramen noodles.

"It's a tough situation that they go through. If they don't arrive sick at the detention centers they probably get sick there," Gutierrez said. "That's why the majority of them have upper respiratory problem or diarrhea... They describe a situation that no human being should have to go through."

El Paso Pediatrician Dr. Jose Manuel De La Rosa said during the press conference on Tuesday that a majority of the children they see have colds and diarrhea but there are no signs of "exotics diseases."

Dr. Lisa Ayoub-Rodriguez, another volunteer pediatrician for migrants at local El Paso shelters, said at the press conference that most migrants in CBP custody are too afraid to ask for help.

"I see this often in the population, this is a population that is afraid to ask for help," Ayoub said when describing a case where a migrant mother felt too intimidated by CBP personnel to ask for water and extra warmth for her baby.

"This is why kids should not be in a detention center."

Gutierrez added that migrants who depend on medication have their medicine taken away when they are taken into CBP custody and it is never returned when they are released.

The pediatricians at the press conference emphasized that CBP does not allow them to volunteer at their facilities to help assess and treat migrants.

The Trump administration's Migrant Protection Protocol (MPP) - also known as the Remain in Mexico policy - forces migrants to wait in Mexico while their asylum claims are being processed.

Teva Gabis-Levine, who is an activist advocating for immigrants' rights, told Sputnik that MPP has exploited migrants waiting in dangerous conditions in Mexico including border cities like Juarez.

"I know there are at minimum 6,000 people over there [in Juarez] awaiting their hearings, some of them have been pushed out to 2020," Gabis-Levine said. "There really is not a shelter infrastructure there for them. I know the municipal government is looking at reopening a former psychiatric hospital as a shelter facility but the infrastructure is just not there."

Gabis-Levine, who was a delegate for US Senator Bernie Sanders during the 2016 presidential campaign, said that there is "absolutely no element" of protection in the Remain in Mexico policy.

The activist underscored that these recent reports about poor conditions at CBP detention facilities are nothing new.

"We receive folks all the time who have to be taken immediately to the emergency room because they are very sick and in danger of going into septic shock which is why Jakelin Caal died and some of those other kids died," Gibas said.

Caal is one of about six migrant children who have died of illnesses during or shortly after being released from US custody in recent months.

"It's an affront to human rights, to basic international law," Gibas-Levine said.