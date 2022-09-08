Doctors Concerned About UK Queen Health, Recommend Medical Supervision - Buckingham Palace

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2022) Doctors are concerned about the health of the UK Queen Elizabeth II and recommended that she be under medical supervision, the Buckingham Palace said on Thursday.

"Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen's doctors are concerned for Her Majesty's health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral," the palace said in a statement.