Doctors Consider Transferring Czech President From Intensive Care To Regular Ward

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2021) Doctors are considering transferring Czech President Milos Zeman from the intensive care unit to a regular ward, the spokeswoman for the Central Military Hospital (CVH) in Prague, Itka Zinke, said on Monday.

The Czech president has been staying at the CVH since October 10, when he was placed in the intensive care unit at the recommendation of the hospital's director, Miroslav Zavoral, who refused to disclose the diagnosis without the president's consent.

"The transfer of President Milos Zeman to a regular ward is being considered by the attending physicians; the date has not yet been determined," the spokesman for the CVH said.

The possibility of Zeman's transfer to an ordinary ward was also mentioned last Friday by Prime Minister Andrej Babis, who said that he was ready to visit the president immediately thereafter.

Czech Senate president Milos Vystrcil said earlier in October that if Zeman is transferred from intensive care to an ordinary ward, the issue of depriving the president of his powers for health reasons will no longer be relevant.

On October 19, a week after 77-year-old Zeman was placed in the intensive care unit of the CVH, the members of the constitutional commission of the Czech Senate proposed to temporarily deprive the president of his powers, in accordance with article 66 of the constitution, due to inability to discharge his duties for health reasons.

