UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Denied Access To Navalny Prison Hospital

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 20th April 2021 | 02:52 PM

Doctors denied access to Navalny prison hospital

A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access Tuesday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital

Vladimir, Russia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :A team of medics including ailing Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's personal doctor were denied access Tuesday to a penal colony where he is being treated at a prison hospital.

Navalny, 44, launched a hunger strike on March 31 and his medical team over the weekend warned that his health was failing so rapidly he could die at "any minute".

Russia's prison service, which has repeatedly prevented Navalny's doctors from visiting him, on Monday moved him from his penal colony in the Vladimir region some 100 kilometres (60 miles) east of Moscow to a medical facility at another colony in the same region.

A team of physicians including his personal doctor Anastasia Vasilyeva has made multiple attempts to see him but been rejected each time.

On Tuesday morning the team was once again barred from seeing him, but was told to try again later in the day.

"This is super disrespectful to people who came to fulfil their human duty, a medical duty to help a patient," Vasilyeva told AFP outside the colony.

"We are talking now only about health and life." Navalny's lawyers also arrived at the penal colony on Tuesday and were allowed in, an AFP journalist at the scene reported.

Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence for violating parole terms on old fraud charges he says are politically motivated.

The opposition politician was arrested on his return to Russia in January from Germany, where he had spent months recovering from a poisoning attack with the Novichok nerve agent.

Navalny blames the attack on President Vladimir Putin, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied.

The European Union and the United States have imposed sanctions on Russia over the poisoning, and on Monday threatened Moscow with further penalties in the event of Navalny's death.

The opposition figure launched his hunger strike last month demanding proper medical treatment over severe back pain and numbness in his limbs.

His team over the weekend said a blood test had shown showed high potassium levels and elevated creatinine, indicating Navalny could be suffering from impaired kidney function and risked cardiac arrest.

Russia's prison service on Monday insisted his condition was "satisfactory", despite moving him to the medical facility, and said he was taking vitamin supplements as part of medical treatment.

Navalny's team has called on supporters to take to the streets on Wednesday -- when Putin is due to deliver his annual state of the nation address -- to protest how he is being treated.

Related Topics

Attack Protest Moscow Russia Lawyers Threatened European Union Doctor Germany Vladimir Putin Same United States Turkish Lira January March Event From Blood Opposition

Recent Stories

Seoul to Join IAEA Expert Team to Ensure Fukushima ..

7 seconds ago

HBLdelivers stellar performance with Q1 2021 profi ..

41 minutes ago

Merkel Says Essential to Keep Channels for Dialogu ..

8 seconds ago

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

10 seconds ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2020 21)

12 seconds ago

EU will have vaccine doses for 70 pct of adults by ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.