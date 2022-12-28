Doctors Describe Chaos at Chinese Hospitals as COVID-19 Curbs Ease - Reports

UrduPoint.com

Published December 28, 2022

Three doctors in China have described the "chaos" seen at hospitals across the country after it relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Sky News reported Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th December, 2022) Three doctors in China have described the "chaos" seen at hospitals across the country after it relaxed COVID-19 restrictions, Sky News reported Wednesday.

A doctor in the northern city of Shenyang told the British news channel that the emergency room at the hospital was packed with patients, whose number has doubled from what it was weeks ago.

"Before we had a doctor-patient ratio of 1:4 or 1:5, now it's more like 1:10," the doctor said, adding there was not enough ambulances.

Another doctor complained about extremely long patient lines, while a third said pressure was also rising on hospital staff in Beijing, with many doctors and nurses falling ill.

"There are not enough staff in the department as all the nurses have tested positive for COVID-19.

Now one person must stay on duty for several days," they said.

The doctors described increasing mortality rates, especially among the elderly and people with severe underlying conditions.

"For every 10 elderly patients with severe conditions admitted to the ER, around 50% die," the doctor from Shenyang said.

Bloomberg cited Chinese government estimates that nearly 37 million people in China might have contracted COVID-19 in a single day last week. Some 248 million, or nearly 18% of the population, it said, likely became infected in the first 20 days of December, dwarfing the January daily record of 4 million.

