UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Fauci, Birx To Remain On Coronavirus Task Force Amid Wind Down - Trump

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 07th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

Doctors Fauci, Birx to Remain on Coronavirus Task Force Amid Wind Down - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx will remain on the White House Coronavirus Task Force as it goes through personnel changes to focus on reopening the US economy, President Donald Trump said during remarks on Wednesday.

"He [Fauci] will be doing the same and Deborah will be doing the same," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence said the changes to the Task Force will be announced as soon as Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said three individuals will join the Task Force with a focus on reopening the US economy while others who are no longer needed will be removed.

Media reported on Tuesday that the White House notified Task Force officials it will begin to gradually dismantle the group in the coming weeks.

The United States has about 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 72,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to data compilled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

Related Topics

White House Trump Same United States Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Emirates SkyCargo operating 100 daily cargo flight ..

7 minutes ago

Evangelical Community of Egypt supports call to pr ..

22 minutes ago

Burj Khalifa dazzles with 393,000 lights in four d ..

37 minutes ago

Department of Health, Daman, seven leading healthc ..

52 minutes ago

Dubai Culture launches Dubai Festival for Youth Th ..

1 hour ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,687 new COVID cases, 9 more ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.