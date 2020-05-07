Doctors Fauci, Birx to Remain on Coronavirus Task Force Amid Wind Down - Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th May, 2020) Doctors Anthony Fauci and Deborah Birx will remain on the White House Coronavirus Task Force as it goes through personnel changes to focus on reopening the US economy, President Donald Trump said during remarks on Wednesday.

"He [Fauci] will be doing the same and Deborah will be doing the same," Trump told reporters at the White House.

Vice President Mike Pence said the changes to the Task Force will be announced as soon as Monday.

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump said three individuals will join the Task Force with a focus on reopening the US economy while others who are no longer needed will be removed.

Media reported on Tuesday that the White House notified Task Force officials it will begin to gradually dismantle the group in the coming weeks.

The United States has about 1.2 million confirmed COVID-19 cases and more than 72,000 deaths caused by the disease, according to data compilled by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.