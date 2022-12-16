Doctors Fighting for Life of Head of Russian House in CAR - Russian Cooperation Agency

Doctors are trying to save the life of head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi following the assassination attempt, the head of Russia's foreign cooperation agency (Rossotrudnichestvo), Yevgeny Primakov, said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2022) Doctors are trying to save the life of head of the Russian House in the Central African Republic (CAR) Dmitry Sytyi following the assassination attempt, the head of Russia's foreign cooperation agency (Rossotrudnichestvo), Yevgeny Primakov, said on Friday.

"A terrorist attack was committed against the partner Russian House In Bangui, car. A parcel with an explosive device heavily injured the head of the cultural center, Dmitry Sytyi. Doctors are fighting for his life now," Primakov wrote on Telegram.

�

Earlier in the day, the Russian embassy in the country told Sputnik that Sytyi, was hospitalized in the capital of Bangui after receiving a parcel bomb.

The Russian Foreign Ministry condemned the attack that was aimed "to harm the successful development of friendly relations" between the two countries and expressed hope that those responsible will be identified and punished.

According to the police, Sytyi received threats prior to the attack.