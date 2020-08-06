UrduPoint.com
Doctors From Russia's Children's Surgery Institute Go To Beirut To Provide Assistance

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 06th August 2020 | 04:23 PM

Doctors From Russia's Children's Surgery Institute Go to Beirut to Provide Assistance

A team of doctors from Russia's Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology Research Institute will go to the Lebanese capital of Beirut to provide medical assistance to those injured in the powerful explosion, Moscow's Health Care Department said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th August, 2020) A team of doctors from Russia's Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology Research Institute will go to the Lebanese capital of Beirut to provide medical assistance to those injured in the powerful explosion, Moscow's Health Care Department said on Thursday.

"A unique pediatric brigade from Moscow's Health Care Department's Emergency Children's Surgery and Traumatology Research Institute ... has been sent to Beirut to provide specialized medical assistance to children and adults severely injured in the powerful explosion in the port," the Health Care Department said in a statement.

The explosion left 135 people killed and around 5,000 others injured.

