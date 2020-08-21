UrduPoint.com
Doctors Getting Russia's Navalny Ready For Medical Evacuation

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 11:42 PM

Doctors are preparing to have Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany for treatment, a senior official from the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Doctors are preparing to have Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny airlifted to Germany for treatment, a senior official from the Pirogov National Medical and Surgical Center said Friday.

The 44-year-old activist fell ill on a flight to Moscow on Thursday and was taken to a hospital in Omsk after the plane made an emergency landing. His supporters suspect he had been poisoned, while the head doctor of the Omsk clinic put his condition down to a metabolic disorder. He said earlier that Navalny was too unstable to travel.

"It was his family's decision. The preparation is beginning: they will get the plane, the emergency medical van and the patient ready. It is a multi-pronged task we will be carrying out," Boris Teplykh, of the Pirogov Center, told reporters.

Anatoly Kalinichenko, the deputy head doctor at the hospital treating Navalny, said they could not say how long the preparation will take, but Teplykh assured reporters they were talking about "a relatively short period of time."

The Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation has sent a plane with a team of medical professionals to Omsk in an effort to move Navalny to the Charity hospital. The jet has been waiting on the tarmac.

Kalinichenko said Navalny had been cleared for transportation under pressure from his wife. A scan showed that Navalny's brain was in stable condition and that there was no immediate risk to his life.

