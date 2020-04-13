Doctors in Latin America Face Discrimination Due to COVID-19 - Watchdog

Medical personnel in Latin American countries are being forced to fight not only the coronavirus disease but also discrimination by groups of people who believe that doctors pose health risks by being virus carriers, Miguel Ortega, a member of the Colombian Dignidad Medica organization, told Sputnik

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Medical personnel in Latin American countries are being forced to fight not only the coronavirus disease but also discrimination by groups of people who believe that doctors pose health risks by being virus carriers, Miguel Ortega, a member of the Colombian Dignidad Medica organization, told Sputnik.

Doctors in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico claim that they are constantly being threatened, and prevented from entering their homes and from using public transport or going to stores because some people think that they are contagious.

"We are victims of ill-treatment by the population.

Some call us 'heroes,' while others say that we are responsible for infecting healthy people with COVID-19. The truth is that they make us feel like we are becoming slaves to evil spirits," Ortega said.

Such a high level of discrimination has not yet been observed in other countries in the region, but some health authorities are starting to turn to the idea of introducing mental health support for medical personnel.

As of Monday, the countries of Latin American have registered over 64,000 COVID-19 cases. Brazil has been the most affected, with 22,318 cases, followed by Peru and Ecuador with 7,519 and 7,466 cases, respectively.