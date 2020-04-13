UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors In Latin America Face Discrimination Due To COVID-19 - Watchdog

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 13th April 2020 | 11:08 PM

Doctors in Latin America Face Discrimination Due to COVID-19 - Watchdog

Medical personnel in Latin American countries are being forced to fight not only the coronavirus disease but also discrimination by groups of people who believe that doctors pose health risks by being virus carriers, Miguel Ortega, a member of the Colombian Dignidad Medica organization, told Sputnik

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2020) Medical personnel in Latin American countries are being forced to fight not only the coronavirus disease but also discrimination by groups of people who believe that doctors pose health risks by being virus carriers, Miguel Ortega, a member of the Colombian Dignidad Medica organization, told Sputnik.

Doctors in Argentina, Colombia and Mexico claim that they are constantly being threatened, and prevented from entering their homes and from using public transport or going to stores because some people think that they are contagious.

"We are victims of ill-treatment by the population.

Some call us 'heroes,' while others say that we are responsible for infecting healthy people with COVID-19. The truth is that they make us feel like we are becoming slaves to evil spirits," Ortega said.

Such a high level of discrimination has not yet been observed in other countries in the region, but some health authorities are starting to turn to the idea of introducing mental health support for medical personnel.

As of Monday, the countries of Latin American have registered over 64,000 COVID-19 cases. Brazil has been the most affected, with 22,318 cases, followed by Peru and Ecuador with 7,519 and 7,466 cases, respectively.

Related Topics

Threatened Argentina Ecuador Brazil Peru Colombia Mexico From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US State of Maryland Reports First Prison Inmate D ..

3 minutes ago

UAE announces recovery of 172 COVID-19 cases, brin ..

1 hour ago

ERC launches ‘Among your family’ initiative

1 hour ago

COVID-19 Cases in Serbia Exceed 4,000, Death Toll ..

3 minutes ago

PTI MPA asks Sindh CM to take public representativ ..

3 minutes ago

10 Election Commission of Pakistan officers promot ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.