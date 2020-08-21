Doctors in Omsk Hospital Say Opposition Figure Navalny Can Be Transported

Doctors in the hospital in the city of Omsk have agreed that opposition figure Alexey Navalny can be transported for treatment elsewhere, deputy head doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said Friday

"The German team believe Navalny can be transported, but we at the time jointly decided it was too early," the doctor told reporters.

"We have requests for transportation from the family members who will assume the risks, we do not mind," the doctor said.