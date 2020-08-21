UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors In Omsk Hospital Say Opposition Figure Navalny Can Be Transported

Sumaira FH 45 seconds ago Fri 21st August 2020 | 09:54 PM

Doctors in Omsk Hospital Say Opposition Figure Navalny Can Be Transported

Doctors in the hospital in the city of Omsk have agreed that opposition figure Alexey Navalny can be transported for treatment elsewhere, deputy head doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) Doctors in the hospital in the city of Omsk have agreed that opposition figure Alexey Navalny can be transported for treatment elsewhere, deputy head doctor, Anatoly Kalinichenko, said Friday.

"The German team believe Navalny can be transported, but we at the time jointly decided it was too early," the doctor told reporters.

"We have requests for transportation from the family members who will assume the risks, we do not mind," the doctor said.

Related Topics

German Doctor Omsk Family From Opposition

Recent Stories

Demonstrations against blasphemy, hooliganism in S ..

42 seconds ago

China ready to work with Pakistan for a shared fut ..

44 seconds ago

Man commits suicide over domestic issue

46 seconds ago

6,000 policemen to guard majalis, processions: CPO ..

49 seconds ago

Economic, trade cooperation tops FM Qureshi's visi ..

5 minutes ago

Lahore High Court restrains CAA DG from licence c ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.