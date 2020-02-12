UrduPoint.com
Doctors In Russian Far East Discharge Chinese National Who Recovered From New Coronavirus

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:20 AM

Doctors in Russian Far East Discharge Chinese National Who Recovered From New Coronavirus

CHITA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) Doctors of a Russian Far Eastern infectious diseases hospital in the Zabaykalsky territory have discharged a Chinese citizen who had been treated in the city of Chita for the novel coronavirus, head physician Sergey Yurchuk told reporters Wednesday.

"Since January 26, the patient was undergoing treatment, he received all the necessary set of diagnostic and therapeutic measures according to standards and procedures. Today he was discharged," Yurchuk said.

The second person diagnosed with the coronavirus in Russia was discharged from a hospital in the Tyumen region on Tuesday.

