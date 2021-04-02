(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Doctors performed surgery on a heart patient under extreme circumstances in Russia's Far East on Friday afternoon as a fire was ravaging through the hospital.

A fire hit a cardiological center in the city of Blagoveshchensk on Friday, sweeping through an area of 1,600 square meters (17,200 square feet). While staff and patients were evacuated from the two-story building, a team of eight doctors continued to perform a heart surgery.

"During the blaze, doctors were performing surgery.

Fire and rescue units did everything possible to prevent combustion products from spreading into the operating room and stop fire hazards from threatening possible escape routes," emergency services told Sputnik.

The surgery ended successfully. The patient has since been evacuated to another facility.

The open fire was extinguished at 2:24 p.m. local time (5:24 GMT). According to preliminary data, electrical malfunction caused the blaze.