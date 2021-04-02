UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors In Russia's Far East Successfully Complete Heart Surgery Amid Hospital Blaze

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd April 2021 | 01:30 PM

Doctors in Russia's Far East Successfully Complete Heart Surgery Amid Hospital Blaze

BLAGOVESHCHENSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) Doctors performed surgery on a heart patient under extreme circumstances in Russia's Far East on Friday afternoon as a fire was ravaging through the hospital.

A fire hit a cardiological center in the city of Blagoveshchensk on Friday, sweeping through an area of 1,600 square meters (17,200 square feet). While staff and patients were evacuated from the two-story building, a team of eight doctors continued to perform a heart surgery.

"During the blaze, doctors were performing surgery.

Fire and rescue units did everything possible to prevent combustion products from spreading into the operating room and stop fire hazards from threatening possible escape routes," emergency services told Sputnik.

The surgery ended successfully. The patient has since been evacuated to another facility.

The open fire was extinguished at 2:24 p.m. local time (5:24 GMT). According to preliminary data, electrical malfunction caused the blaze.

Related Topics

Fire Russia Blagoveshchensk From P

Recent Stories

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 129.2 million

17 minutes ago

Mother saves girl from kidnapping

14 minutes ago

Death Toll From Train Derailment in Taiwan Reaches ..

14 minutes ago

SC upholds ECP’s decision, orders to hold re-pol ..

25 minutes ago

Cambodian tourist attraction Angkor sees 98.8-pct ..

21 minutes ago

Chinese stocks close higher 2 april 2021

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.