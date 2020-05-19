UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors In Yemen Quit, Patients Avoid Hospitals In Fear Of COVID-19 - MSF Official

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Tue 19th May 2020 | 08:05 PM

Doctors in Yemen Quit, Patients Avoid Hospitals in Fear of COVID-19 - MSF Official

The treatment of COVID-19 in Yemeni hospitals has been experiencing disruptions due to fears on the end of both doctors and patients to contract the virus, with the former lacking personal protective equipment to continue working and the latter avoiding asking for help until it is too late, Marc Schakal, MSF Deputy Operations Manager for Yemen, told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th May, 2020) The treatment of COVID-19 in Yemeni hospitals has been experiencing disruptions due to fears on the end of both doctors and patients to contract the virus, with the former lacking personal protective equipment to continue working and the latter avoiding asking for help until it is too late, Marc Schakal, MSF Deputy Operations Manager for Yemen, told Sputnik.

Last week saw a spike of deaths of people with symptoms typical of the coronavirus infection in the southern Yemeni city of Aden.

"In Aden, we see that people are really scared of the virus. Other hospitals have closed because the staff are scared and cannot protect themselves," Schakal said.

According to the MSF official, many doctors in Aden have already become sick and it has intensified the pressure on the hospitals that continue to work.

Another challenge, as stated by Schakal, is that patients with severe breathing problems often reach out to seek help very late, "apparently having been too scared to go to the hospital."

"It makes it so much harder when they arrive long after they should. The mortality rate is high," Schakal said.

A total of 132 cases of the coronavirus infection have been confirmed in Yemen so far, and 21 people have died, according to the latest situation report by the World Health Organization.

Related Topics

World Yemen Died Aden Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FUNN continues its creative virtual workshops

6 minutes ago

Kashmiris will not accept new domicile laws in IOJ ..

11 minutes ago

Dubai Islamic Bank donates AED9.6 million to suppo ..

36 minutes ago

Media Statement on Foreign Direct Product Rule Cha ..

46 minutes ago

Modern Problems Require Modern Solutions

52 minutes ago

Balochistan lawmakers hail Javed Jabbar's nominati ..

52 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.