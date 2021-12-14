Doctors Lift Food Restrictions on Saakashvili After End of Prolonged Hunger Strike

Mikhail Saakashvili, imprisoned Georgian ex-President, was allowed to return to his normal diet after his doctors removed food restrictions imposed on him due to his longtime hunger strike, Elena Giorgadze, a member of Georgian Ministry of Justice's medical council told to journalists

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2021) Mikhail Saakashvili, imprisoned Georgian ex-President, was allowed to return to his normal diet after his doctors removed food restrictions imposed on him due to his longtime hunger strike, Elena Giorgadze, a member of Georgian Ministry of Justice's medical council told to journalists.

"There will be no restrictions on food at all since Tuesday... Albumin levels are normal. We are gradually removing medical additives prescribed before: potassium, magnesium, and other micro- and macroelements. Medical analyses are normal," Giorgadze said late on Monday.

Saakashvili i still expeirencing some weakness brought on by mental stress and lack of activity, Giorgadze explained.

"We asked him to start physical training two weeks ago. A trainer has already been hired for him. He has no desire to start training because of emotional trauma and mental health condition, which can be estimated only by psychiatrists.

It would be great if psychiatrists determine his diagnosis first," Giorgadze said on Monday.

Saakashvili was detained in Georgia on October 1 after arriving in the country illegally in hopes of fomenting an uprising against the current authorities. He was arrested on the same day and, shortly thereafter, declared a hunger strike as a political prisoner. His hunger strike would go on to last for 50 days.

The former president was convicted in absentia on charges of Georgian banker Sandro Girgvliani murder and the beating of Georgian lawmaker Valery Gelashvili. In the first case, the politician was sentenced to three years in prison, and in the second to six. In addition, Saakashvili is a defendant in the cases of the opposition rally dispersal on November 7, 2007, the Imedi Media Holding pogrom, and the funds embezzlement from the state budget. These cases are still being reviewed in the courts.