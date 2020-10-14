Doctors Must Notify Russian Health Watchdog of Each Use of EpiVacCorona Vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

The EpiVacCorona vaccine is registered according to a special procedure, therefore, doctors must notify Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor of each fact of its use, according ti instructions for use of the vaccine published in the state registry of medicines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2020) The EpiVacCorona vaccine is registered according to a special procedure, therefore, doctors must notify Russian health watchdog Roszdravnadzor of each fact of its use, according ti instructions for use of the vaccine published in the state registry of medicines.

"Information for medical workers performing vaccinations: this medicinal product is registered under a special registration procedure, in connection with which it is necessary to notify the Federal Service for Supervision in Healthcare of each fact of using EpiVacCorona by entering information into the appropriate section of the information system of the Unified State Health Information System" the instruction says.

The document specifies that among the adverse reactions to the EpiVacCorona vaccine are pain at the injection site and fever.

The interaction of the vaccine with other drugs has not been studied, the instruction says.