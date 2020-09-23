UrduPoint.com
Doctors Not Ruling Out Complete Recovery Of Navalny - Charite Hospital

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 12:48 PM

German doctors believe that complete recovery of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is possible, the Charite hospital, where he received treatment, said on Wednesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) German doctors believe that complete recovery of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny is possible, the Charite hospital, where he received treatment, said on Wednesday.

Navalny was discharged from impatient care on Tuesday.

"Based on the patient's progress and current condition, the treating physicians believe that complete recovery is possible. However, it remains too early to gauge the potential long-term effects of his severe poisoning," Charite said in a press release.

The decision to make details of Navalny's condition public was made in consultation with him and his wife, the hospital assured.

More Stories From World

