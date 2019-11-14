UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors To Check 49 Kids In Syrian Camps For Russian Parentage - Rights Commissioner

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 05:43 PM

Doctors to Check 49 Kids in Syrian Camps for Russian Parentage - Rights Commissioner

Russian doctors have taken DNA samples from 49 kids in Syrian prisons and refugee camp al-Hawl to see if they are related to Russian citizens, children's rights commissioner for the president, Anna Kuznetsova, said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2019) Russian doctors have taken DNA samples from 49 kids in Syrian prisons and refugee camp al-Hawl to see if they are related to Russian citizens, children's rights commissioner for the president, Anna Kuznetsova, said Thursday.

"DNA samples were taken from 49 kids in the al-Hawl camp and in Damascus, in Syrian prisons ... Samples were taken from their parents as well. We can say that if these children are found to be related to Russian citizens, we'll process their citizenship. We will have DNA test results very soon," Kuznetsova said.

The commissioner added that the group included mainly very young children, younger than six months, but some of them were older than that.

"So far, we have been given access only to orphans and the children that are not under anyone's care," the commissioner said.

Meanwhile, regarding the return of Russian adults who joined terrorists in Syria, Alexander Bortnikov, the director of Russia's Federal Security Service, said that they would have to be vetted by local security forces first.

"They have to be vetted by local authorities, local law enforcement. After that, we will decide. But as for them just up and coming [back], we are strongly against that," Bortnikov told reporters.

Regarding kids, Bortnikov said, "This is a different matter."

Related Topics

Syria Russia Damascus Young Citizenship From Refugee

Recent Stories

UVAS holds 4th All Pakistan Qiraat and Naat compet ..

4 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif rejects govt's condition for Nawaz ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan beat Afghanistan by eight wickets in ACC ..

12 minutes ago

Finland Urges Citizens to Reject Paper Mail From G ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal delegation visits IIUI

6 minutes ago

Omair-Bin-Yousuf keen on making a big impression

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.