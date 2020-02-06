(@FahadShabbir)

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2020) Doctors and health workers will measure the temperature of passengers arriving from China at the airport of Austria's Vienna amid the coronavirus outbreak, the ORF Niederosterreich broadcaster reported on Wednesday, citing the government of the northeastern Lower Austria state.

New safety measures will be in place beginning on Thursday at 06:00 a.m. local time (07:00 GMT), and passengers arriving from Beijing will be checked first, according to the broadcaster.

The checks would be conducted by the head of Lower Austria's health department, the district doctor of the city of Bruck an der Leitha and four paramedics from the Red Cross.

Overall, more than 24,000 novel coronavirus cases have been registered in China, with cases also reported in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific region and the middle East. The number of deaths from the virus is approaching 500, almost all of them in China. No confirmed cases have been registered in Austria so far.