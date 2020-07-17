Doctors toil and wilt as India virus cases hit one million

(@FahadShabbir)

In suffocating full protective gear inside an Indian intensive care unit with no air conditioning, doctor Showkat Nazir Wani is risking his life, battling brutal heat and treating coronavirus patients

Almost 100 Indian doctors have died since the pandemic began, working punishingly long hours in temperatures that can top 40 degrees Celsius (105 degrees Fahrenheit).

"Wearing this PPE kit at the temperature of 40 degrees, it's very difficult, I can say because you are drenched in sweat. Still, (we try) to do our best to save the lives of patients," Wani, a resident doctor at the private Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida outside New Delhi, told AFP.

"It feels very hot and suffocating. But we have to wear it for our own safety," the 29-year-old said before rushing to attend to a patient battling a lung collapse.

India on Friday hit a million coronavirus cases, the third-highest total in the world, with no sign yet of the infection curve flattening as new cases emerge in rural areas. More than 25,000 people have died nationally.

The Indian Medical Association, a voluntary group of doctors which says 99 physicians have died so far, this week issued a "red alert".

"Doctors need to take charge of the situation and ensure the safety of themselves, their families, their colleagues and staff," it said in a statement.