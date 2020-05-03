Doctors Who Helped Boris Johnson Beat COVID19 Thank Him For Naming His Son After Them

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd May, 2020) Two doctors who helped UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson fight the coronavirus infection thanked him for naming his son after them.

"We are honoured and humbled to have been recognised in this way, and we give our thanks to the incredible team of professionals who we work with at Guy's at St Thomas' and who ensure every patient receives the best care. We wish the new family every health and happiness," Dr. Nick Price, Director of Infection and consultant in Infectious Diseases, and Professor Nick Hart, Director of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine, said in a Saturday statement released on Guy's and St Thomas' official Twitter account.

On Wednesday, Boris Johnson's fiancee, Carrie Symonds, gave birth to a healthy baby boy named Wilfred Lawrie Nicholas Johnson.

The announcement came mere days after Johnson returned to his duties after recovering from COVID-19.

"Our warm congratulations go to the Prime Minister and Carrie Symonds on the happy arrival of their beautiful son Wilfred," Dr. Nick price and Professor Nick Hart said in their statement.

According to Symonds, Wilfred shares his first name with the prime minister's grandfather, and the first of his middle Names, Lawrie, with her own.

The prime minister revealed that he had tested positive for the coronavirus in late March and was transferred to intensive care with persistent COVID-19 symptoms at the start of April. Boris Johnson returned to work on Monday. Carrie Symonds had also experienced symptoms of COVID-19.