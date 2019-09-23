UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Without Borders Accuses WHO Of Slow Response To Ebola Outbreak In DR Congo

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 03:48 PM

Doctors Without Borders Accuses WHO of Slow Response to Ebola Outbreak in DR Congo

The international humanitarian group, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of acting too slowly in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as the result of a lack of transparency

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) The international humanitarian group, Doctors Without Borders (MSF), has accused the World Health Organization (WHO) of acting too slowly in response to the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) as the result of a lack of transparency.

"While a highly effective vaccine is now able to offer some protection, the number of people vaccinated is not enough. The pace of vaccination activities is too slow and only a fraction of the eligible population is benefiting from this critical tool," the MSF said in a statement.

According to the MSF, its efforts to expand access to vaccinations across the DRC's northeast, the hotspots of the virus outbreak, have been stifled by WHO's tight controls on the supply of the vaccines and eligibility requirements to get them. At least 2,000-2,500 people could receive the rVSV-ZEBOV vaccine, which has demonstrated a high level of protection against the Ebola virus, as opposed to the current 500-1,000 people who are getting the vaccine on a daily basis, the organization said.

Isabelle Defourny, the MSF's director of operations, also noted that the reasons for WHO's restrictions on the availability and eligibility to receive the vaccine remained unclear.

"Yet WHO is restricting the availability of the vaccine in the field and the eligibility criteria for people to be vaccinated for reasons that are unclear. Even when it comes to frontline health workers � a known, easily reachable population � in a hotspot of the outbreak such as Beni, almost a third of them reported they have not been vaccinated," she said.

The organization called for the urgent creation of an independent coordination committee to foster an inter-agency dialogue and increase transparency between all parties involved in fighting the virus to prevent the continued spread of the virus by ensuring that all people requiring vaccination would receive treatment in a timely manner.

In July, the World Health Organization declared the Ebola epidemic a public health emergency of international concern when a new case was reported in Goma, a city of about 2 million in the east of the DRC on the border with Rwanda.

In just over a year, the Ebola epidemic has become the second deadliest on record with over 2,000 deaths. A 2014-15 outbreak in West Africa killed more than 11,000 people.

Related Topics

Africa World Beni Goma Rwanda Democratic Republic Of The Congo July Border All From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million

Recent Stories

Umar, Imran lead Southern Punjab’s fight back

3 minutes ago

WADA, RUSADA to Study Irregularities in Moscow Ant ..

2 minutes ago

Chairman of Kashmir Committee Syed Fakhar asks wor ..

2 minutes ago

Minor boy killed by fake faith healer in Sargodha ..

3 minutes ago

Pesco carries out night time operation in Mardan C ..

3 minutes ago

Zulfiqar Babar’s second consecutive 10-wicket ha ..

23 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.