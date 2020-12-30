UrduPoint.com
Doctors Without Borders Say Admitted 15 Patients After Aden Airport Attack

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Wed 30th December 2020 | 10:37 PM

Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization, and has worked out an emergency plan to deal with the influx of patients injured in an attack on Yemen's Aden airport, while 15 victims of the attack have already been admitted, MSF Deputy Head of Mission in Yemen Ricardo Fernandez told Sputnik Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2020) Doctors Without Borders (MSF), an international medical humanitarian organization, and has worked out an emergency plan to deal with the influx of patients injured in an attack on Yemen's Aden airport, while 15 victims of the attack have already been admitted, MSF Deputy Head of Mission in Yemen Ricardo Fernandez told Sputnik Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Aden airport was attacked as a plane carrying newly sworn-in Yemeni cabinet ministers arrived at the airport. Twenty-two people were reportedly killed and over 50 have been injured.

"MSF prepared MCP [Multiple Casualty Plan] plan to receive patients, and we received 15 patients till now, between red and yellow cases in the ER of MSF trauma hospital.

Most of the patients went to Al Gumhoria hospital in Aden, and the cases we received were transferred from there due Al Gumhoria being overwhelmed", Fernandez said when asked about the mission's response to the incident.

On Wednesday, the new government of Yemen arrived from Saudi Arabia in Aden, which became the temporary capital for the internationally recognized authorities of Yemen after the seizure of Sana'a and northern Yemen by the Houthis. Following a deal between the authorities and the separatists in southern Yemen, the cabinet included five ministers representing the country's south. In Riyadh, the government swore an oath in front of Yemeni President Abdrabbuh Mansur Hadi.

