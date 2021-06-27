Doctors Without Borders Says Female Caretaker Killed in Attack on Convoy in CAR

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group says a woman was killed in an ambush on an MSF caretaker team in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"A female caretaker died due to the impact of bullets on the way to the hospital after the attack. 3 other people were injured, including a motorbike rider hired by @MSF & 2 patients: a woman & her baby. The injured people are stable at Batangafo hospital," MSF said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to MSF, the motorbike riders were hired to transport patients to the town of Batangafo. The convoy was ambushed by armed men on Thursday, June 24.

Earlier, MSF reported that two of its coordinators and a driver working in Ethiopia were killed in the Tigray region. Their car was found empty and their bodies lying a few meters away.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the attack happened in the Abiy Addi area, where the Tigray People's Liberation Front operates.