UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doctors Without Borders Says Female Caretaker Killed In Attack On Convoy In CAR

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 27th June 2021 | 06:40 AM

Doctors Without Borders Says Female Caretaker Killed in Attack on Convoy in CAR

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2021) The Doctors Without Borders (MSF) aid group says a woman was killed in an ambush on an MSF caretaker team in the Central African Republic (CAR).

"A female caretaker died due to the impact of bullets on the way to the hospital after the attack. 3 other people were injured, including a motorbike rider hired by @MSF & 2 patients: a woman & her baby. The injured people are stable at Batangafo hospital," MSF said on Twitter on Saturday.

According to MSF, the motorbike riders were hired to transport patients to the town of Batangafo. The convoy was ambushed by armed men on Thursday, June 24.

Earlier, MSF reported that two of its coordinators and a driver working in Ethiopia were killed in the Tigray region. Their car was found empty and their bodies lying a few meters away.

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry said the attack happened in the Abiy Addi area, where the Tigray People's Liberation Front operates.

Related Topics

Injured Attack Twitter Driver Car Died Ethiopia Central African Republic June Women

Recent Stories

Four die in US hot air balloon accident

6 hours ago

Spectator to be sued after Tour de France crash

6 hours ago

Johnson & Johnson to stop selling opioids in US: N ..

6 hours ago

Colombia offers $800,000 reward in attack on leade ..

6 hours ago

Drug-day Int'l Day against drug abuse observed

6 hours ago

Russian Ambassador in UK Says Bilateral Relations ..

7 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.