Document Drafted As Part of Berlin Process to Be Discussed at Conference on Libya - Maas

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Tuesday a document developed as part of the Berlin process, which would ensure a ceasefire and the start of a political process under the UN auspices, would be considered and probably adopted at the upcoming conference on Libya in Berlin on January 19.

"We want to discuss it again with everyone at this conference and, if we succeed, also approve it," the DPA news agency quoted the minister as saying.