Document on Security Guarantees for Russia Should Be Mandatory - Medvedev

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) Russia needs security guarantees to eliminate the obvious threats that have formed at the moment, and if agreements are reached, the document should be binding, Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev said in an interview with leading Russian media, including Sputnik.

"In other words, in this sense, these security guarantees are aimed at eliminating the obvious threats that have formed at the moment. That is why they are of an extremely specific nature and must be secured in one way or another if our partners agree to meet us halfway, in some document that should be binding," Medvedev said.