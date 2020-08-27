UrduPoint.com
Documents About WW2-Era Sites Of Mass Deaths In Crimea To Be Declassified - NGO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:27 PM

Documents About WW2-Era Sites of Mass Deaths in Crimea to Be Declassified - NGO

The executive secretary of the Russian Search Movement, Yelena Tsunayeva, on Thursday announced the beginning of work on declassification of documents on the places of mass death of the civilian population in Crimea during the World War II

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2020) The executive secretary of the Russian Search Movement, Yelena Tsunayeva, on Thursday announced the beginning of work on declassification of documents on the places of mass death of the civilian population in Crimea during the World War II.

"Now the documents we are working with are in the declassification stage. We plan to examine the territory to identify places of mass death of the civilian population. At the moment, the archival study is underway," Tsunayeva told Sputnik.

Tsurnayeva added that the works were carried out within the framework of the international public project named "No statute of limitations".

