Documents adopted at the end of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia, held in Avaza, were recognized as a document of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly

Ashgabat (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th September, 2021) on the Turkmen coast of the Caspian Sea the next Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia was successfully held. In parallel with this event, on the platform of the above-mentioned Forum the Dialogue of Women of Central Asian states was held.

Upon the outcomes of the talks, the Heads of States of Central Asia adopted the Joint Statement of the Heads of the Central Asian States.

Following the results of the Dialogue of Women, the Declaration of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asian States was adopted.



Thus, the Joint Statement on the outcomes of the Consultative Meeting of the Heads of States of Central Asia and the Declaration of the Dialogue of Women of Central Asian States were recognized as a document of the 75th session of the UN General Assembly, published in the official languages of the UN and circulated among the member states, which is a clear confirmation of the importance of the Central Asian platform for promoting development in regional level.