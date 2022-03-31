UrduPoint.com

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biological Program In Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

Umer Jamshaid Published March 31, 2022 | 11:29 PM

Documents Confirm Germany's Own Military-Biological Program in Ukraine - Russian Diplomat

The documents confirm the fact that Germany is implementing its own military biological program in Ukraine, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2022) The documents confirm the fact that Germany is implementing its own military biological program in Ukraine, Gennady Gatilov, Russia's Permanent Representative in the UN Office in Geneva, said on Thursday.

"It is appropriate to note that the documents confirm the fact that Germany is implementing its own military-biological program in Ukraine," he said during his speech at the plenary session of the Conference on Disarmament.

According to Gatilov, the goal of the German program was to study the potential of deadly diseases, such as Crimean-Congo hemorrhagic fever, in Eastern European conditions.

"Germany's actions, previously unknown to the general public, pose the same threat as US biological experiments, and require detailed study," the diplomat said.

