UrduPoint.com

Documents Detail US-Funded Research In Chinese Lab On Coronaviruses In Bats - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 28 seconds ago Wed 08th September 2021 | 02:40 AM

Documents Detail US-Funded Research in Chinese Lab on Coronaviruses in Bats - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) More than 900 pages of newly released documents detail the US-based health organization EcoHealth Alliance's use of Federal money to study bat-borne coronaviruses at labs in Wuhan, China, the Intercept reported.

The trove of documents includes two previously unpublished grant proposals funded by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, headed by Anthony Fauci, as well as project updates relating to EcoHealth Alliance's research, the report said on Tuesday.

One of the grants, outlines an effort led by EcoHealth Alliance President Peter Daszak to screen thousands of bat samples for coronaviruses. The research also involved screening people who work with live animals, the report said.

After reviewing the documents, Rutgers University molecular biologist Richard Ebright told the Intercept that new coronaviruses were constructed in a Chinese lab and then tested for their ability to infect mice that had been genetically altered with human-type receptors in cells.

The documents raise additional questions about the theory that the pandemic may have begun in a lab accident, an idea that Daszak has aggressively dismissed, the report said.

The grant was initially awarded for a five-year period - from 2014 to 2019. Funding was renewed in 2019 but suspended by the Trump administration in April 2020, the report added.

The second grant based on a 2019 proposal appears prescient as it calls for deploying resources in Asia to prepare for an outbreak of a new disease, according to the report.

Related Topics

Accident China Trump Wuhan Alliance Money April May 2019 2020 From Asia

Recent Stories

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syr ..

Ali Mabkhout surpasses Messi&#039;s record, as Syria secures point against UAE i ..

40 minutes ago
 NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibil ..

NCM warns motorists of fog formation, poor visibility

3 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, ..

Saudi Arabia announces removing UAE, South Africa, Argentina from entry banned c ..

3 hours ago
 Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to ..

Canada Immigration Board Rejects Bid by Ex-Nazi to Conduct Deportation Hearing i ..

2 hours ago
 US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden ..

US Lawmaker Asks Gallery for Names of Hunter Biden Art Customer

2 hours ago
 FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of ..

FNC Speaker participates in 5th World Speakers of Parliaments Conference

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.